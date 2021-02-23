Insider Buying: HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Director Michael L. Hammer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.66 per share, for a total transaction of $17,660.00.

Shares of HV Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 3,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711. HV Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.49% of HV Bancorp worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include NOW, money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

