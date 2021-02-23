Insider Buying: Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Buys 261 Shares of Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Director Michelle Kumbier acquired 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $17.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $380.91. The company had a trading volume of 296,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.34 and a 52 week high of $413.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $382.62 and a 200-day moving average of $354.02. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,197,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,037,303,000 after buying an additional 454,232 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,227,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,223,000 after buying an additional 82,122 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $183,036,000 after buying an additional 151,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 443,234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,740,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 234.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $123,940,000 after buying an additional 221,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

