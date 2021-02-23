Insider Selling: America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CRMT stock traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.73. 25,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,783. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $142.25. The company has a market cap of $879.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its 200-day moving average is $105.91.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Equities analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRMT shares. Stephens raised their price target on America’s Car-Mart from $128.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 276.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 17.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in America’s Car-Mart by 20.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

