Insider Selling: Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Sells 2,847 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gabriela Gonzalez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Gabriela Gonzalez sold 659 shares of Bandwidth stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.23, for a total value of $102,955.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $171.13. 511,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,523. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,845,000 after buying an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,306,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,805,000 after buying an additional 18,058 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,033,000 after buying an additional 90,098 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,698,000 after buying an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,449,000 after buying an additional 106,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

