Insider Selling: Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP Sells 1,484 Shares of Stock

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $56,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

David A. Pierce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 4th, David A. Pierce sold 11,317 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $430,046.00.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.75. 10,107,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,256,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.14 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after purchasing an additional 11,161,162 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520,351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 621.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,986,649 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156,674 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 534.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,294,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $190,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

