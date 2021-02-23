Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 6,910 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $135,159.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 7,137 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $138,886.02.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 18,120 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $355,514.40.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,190 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $95,703.60.

On Monday, February 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,005 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $89,839.75.

On Friday, February 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,940 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $84,078.80.

NYSE CVEO opened at $19.80 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $4.08 and a 12 month high of $20.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $281.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 4.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average is $12.76.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Civeo in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Civeo by 16.8% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 99,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Civeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Civeo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Civeo by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,034 shares in the last quarter.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

