Insider Selling: Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $910,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,626,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.46. 23,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,885. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.27 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
COHU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.
Cohu Company Profile
Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.
