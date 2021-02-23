Insider Selling: CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Sells 3,490 Shares of Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.23, for a total transaction of $426,582.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,904.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CNMD traded up $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $124.84. 350,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.23.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.94 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CONMED by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

