Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total value of $106,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 901,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,560,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total value of $309,930.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.94, for a total value of $107,940.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $105,220.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $204,920.00.

On Thursday, December 31st, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $377,172.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL opened at $102.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 0.87. CorVel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CorVel by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CorVel by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CorVel during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

