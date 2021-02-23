Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total value of $1,209,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gerhard Watzinger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.80, for a total value of $4,996,000.00.

On Friday, January 22nd, Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,116,100.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 80,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total value of $16,796,800.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.16, for a total value of $6,754,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD traded down $7.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $218.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,888,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,829. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $251.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of -441.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.71.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Summit Insights raised CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $635,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $43,120,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.