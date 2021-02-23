Insider Selling: Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Sells 5,964 Shares of Stock

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) CFO Patrick Brickley sold 5,964 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $956,983.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Patrick Brickley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everbridge alerts:

On Monday, February 22nd, Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34.

On Monday, February 1st, Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total transaction of $1,860,643.20.

Shares of EVBG stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.46. 637,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,585. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.73 and its 200 day moving average is $133.01. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.01 and a 1 year high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.