Insider Selling: Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells 13,133 Shares of Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 13,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,061,015.07. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 272,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,011,073.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Paul Luongo sold 7,857 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $741,700.80.

On Monday, January 25th, Paul Luongo sold 2,083 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total value of $221,693.69.

On Thursday, December 24th, Paul Luongo sold 2,084 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $207,128.76.

FSLY stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.91. 8,641,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,344,050. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.22 and a beta of 1.34. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.37% and a negative net margin of 24.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fastly by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. Oppenheimer upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fastly from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Fastly from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the Internet. It is a programmable platform designed for Web and application delivery.

