Insider Selling: First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP Sells 657 Shares of Stock

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) EVP Jonathan E. Handmaker sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $39,998.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FSFG traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.03. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.87. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $67.98.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The bank reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.97). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group increased their price target on First Savings Financial Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSFG. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in First Savings Financial Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for First Savings Bank in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

