Insider Selling: Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,078.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 25,945,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,731,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a PE ratio of -411.95 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,555,718 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $149,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,941 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a $32.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.