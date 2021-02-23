Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Green Dot stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
