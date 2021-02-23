Insider Selling: Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $66,177.90. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Green Dot stock traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,633. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $284.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.32 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GDOT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

