Insider Selling: GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Sells 24,793 Shares of Stock

GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $198,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,007,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,057,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee-Lean Shu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GSI Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 16th, Lee-Lean Shu sold 13,017 shares of GSI Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $104,266.17.

Shares of GSI Technology stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 158,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,527. The stock has a market cap of $185.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.78. GSI Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $8.74.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 61.99% and a negative return on equity of 22.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in GSI Technology by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GSI Technology by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in GSI Technology by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.