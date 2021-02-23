Insider Selling: Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Sells 27,537 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total value of $10,412,841.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.29. 981,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,793. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $397.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.78.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUM. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 38.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $899,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 28.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 7.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

