Insider Selling: Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $486,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $2.09 on Tuesday, reaching $42.72. 7,658,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,596. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 16.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,203,168,000 after buying an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,112,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,333,000 after buying an additional 997,639 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,700,000 after buying an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 49.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,097,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 361,167 shares in the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitae has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.38.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

