Insider Selling: Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Sells 25,153 Shares of Stock

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Director Carol M. Adderley sold 25,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $524,440.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,937.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ KELYA traded up $1.20 on Tuesday, reaching $21.90. 18,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The company has a market cap of $860.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. Research analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Monday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Kelly Services from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KELYA. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $264,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 125.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 20.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

