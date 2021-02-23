Insider Selling: Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Sells 2,459,738 Shares of Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre sold 2,459,738 shares of Marlowe stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.34), for a total transaction of £17,587,126.70 ($22,977,693.62).

Shares of LON:MRL opened at GBX 704 ($9.20) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 615.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 564.73. Marlowe plc has a 1 year low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £425.31 million and a PE ratio of 2,346.67.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

Featured Article: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.