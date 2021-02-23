Insider Selling: Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) Insider Sells 471,751 Shares of Stock

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL) insider Charles Skinner sold 471,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($9.28), for a total transaction of £3,349,432.10 ($4,376,054.48).

Shares of Marlowe stock opened at GBX 704 ($9.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £425.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,346.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 615.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 564.73. Marlowe plc has a 52-week low of GBX 315 ($4.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 720 ($9.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Marlowe plc provides water treatment, air hygiene, health and safety, and risk and compliance software services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Risk Management & Compliance, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. It provides health and safety, HR compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

