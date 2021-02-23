Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 4th, Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56.
Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 1,320,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.
Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile
Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.
