Insider Selling: Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Sells 1,251 Shares of Stock

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Imperato also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

On Friday, December 4th, Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $28,214.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.19. 1,320,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,109,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The company has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.61.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter worth $479,558,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 24,305.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,732,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,653 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,737,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,088 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.