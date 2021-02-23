Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,580 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $1,635,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,006,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,081,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of MORN traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.03. 184,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,293. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
