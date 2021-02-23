Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 6,580 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $1,635,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,006,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,725,081,033.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MORN traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.03. 184,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,293. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 56.25 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.59 and a 52 week high of $255.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after buying an additional 1,661,332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 828,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,904,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after buying an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

