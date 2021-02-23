Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells 5,330 Shares of Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $212,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,580.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NRIX traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,150. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.17. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NRIX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $97,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

