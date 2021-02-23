Insider Selling: Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Sells 5,176 Shares of Stock

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) EVP Cindy Verity sold 5,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $37,733.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,878.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.44 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.90.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PMBC. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,407,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after purchasing an additional 331,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to middle market businesses, professional firms, and individuals. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

