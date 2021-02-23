Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total transaction of C$286,268.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,588,000 shares in the company, valued at C$45,704,810.80.

Rui Feng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$269,279.50.

TSE:SVM traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$8.12. 727,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,267. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.12 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a PE ratio of 33.69.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$69.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

