Insider Selling: SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Sells 18,339 Shares of Stock

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) CEO Archie C. Black sold 18,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $2,002,802.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,891,621.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SPSC traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.31. 262,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,377. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.22. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after purchasing an additional 198,764 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,017,000 after buying an additional 12,861 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,587,000 after buying an additional 202,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,326,000 after buying an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

