Insider Selling: Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Director Arthur Tzianabos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $606,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of STOK traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 165,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,458. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.45 and a beta of 0.63. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $46.12.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STOK shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wedbush lowered shares of Stoke Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,236,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

