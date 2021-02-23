Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $253.21. 1,566,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $233.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

