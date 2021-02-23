Insider Selling: Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Insider Sells 23,000 Shares of Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total value of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SNPS traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $253.21. 1,566,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $268.10 and a 200 day moving average of $233.88. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
