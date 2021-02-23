Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Sells 17,329 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 17,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $757,450.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,847.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.18. 1,907,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,235. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.73 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative net margin of 18.87% and a negative return on equity of 56.02%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the third quarter worth $32,580,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 16.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,687,000 after buying an additional 689,811 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tenable by 132.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,204,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after buying an additional 687,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,517,000 after buying an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.