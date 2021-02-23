Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Sells 983 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENSG traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.47. 290,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENSG shares. Truist raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded The Ensign Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

