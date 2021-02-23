Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells 3,296 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total value of $1,080,040.00.

NASDAQ:TTD traded down $54.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $791.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.