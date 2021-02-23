Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Sells 3,296 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at $21,697,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Susan Vobejda also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 2nd, Susan Vobejda sold 1,240 shares of The Trade Desk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.00, for a total value of $1,080,040.00.
NASDAQ:TTD traded down $54.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $791.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,478,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.92, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.00 and a twelve month high of $972.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $818.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $692.51.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 273.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,027,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $741.90.
The Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
