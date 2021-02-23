Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO Sells 7,652 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) COO George Hu sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $3,252,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

George Hu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, George Hu sold 7,618 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.78, for a total value of $3,296,918.04.

On Thursday, February 11th, George Hu sold 2,174 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.98, for a total value of $932,602.52.

On Tuesday, February 9th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $2,045,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, George Hu sold 9,082 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.09, for a total value of $2,988,795.38.

On Monday, January 4th, George Hu sold 5,000 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.53, for a total value of $1,677,650.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, George Hu sold 18,487 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.58, for a total value of $5,908,075.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $410.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,415,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,143,378. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $388.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.04. The stock has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a PE ratio of -142.13 and a beta of 1.51. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Twilio from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $390.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 553.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Twilio by 669.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

