Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 4,221 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 4,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $353,213.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,539.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get UMB Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, February 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 1,681 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $123,940.13.

On Friday, January 29th, J Mariner Kemper sold 200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $14,512.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $154,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, J Mariner Kemper sold 700 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $48,650.00.

On Friday, December 4th, J Mariner Kemper sold 3,105 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $215,921.70.

On Monday, December 7th, J Mariner Kemper sold 10,798 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $750,676.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $151,734.00.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 359,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UMB Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after acquiring an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,741,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,139,000 after buying an additional 104,731 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 776,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,545,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.