Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Insider Sells 3,247 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider James D. Rine sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $268,526.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,375.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of UMBF stock traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.14. The stock had a trading volume of 359,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,460. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $39.47 and a one year high of $85.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.01.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on UMB Financial from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $621,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,636,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,213,000 after acquiring an additional 232,111 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,051,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,521,000 after buying an additional 220,459 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,046,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,287,000 after buying an additional 107,560 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,096,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,756,000 after buying an additional 96,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

