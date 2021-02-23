Insider Selling: Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Sells 143 Shares of Stock

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,009. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $230.55. The company had a trading volume of 110,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,948. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.16. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.60 and a 1 year high of $236.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.22 and a 200-day moving average of $160.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VMI shares. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valmont Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMI. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,993 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,845,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 22.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 508,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,200,000 after purchasing an additional 92,791 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,872,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 448.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 87,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after acquiring an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

