Insider Selling: Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Sells 432 Shares of Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $110.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $125.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.01.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

