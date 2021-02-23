Insider Selling: YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CFO Sells 13,336 Shares of Stock

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

YETI stock traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,590,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.85. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in YETI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 16,977 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in YETI by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares during the period. 93.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on YETI from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

