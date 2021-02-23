Insight Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $45,901.00 (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Insight Protocol has a market cap of $2.30 million and $45,901.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insight Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Insight Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00055169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.22 or 0.00723052 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00031330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00037361 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00058991 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003491 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

INX is a token. It was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,285,663 tokens. The official website for Insight Protocol is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Insight Protocol Token Trading

Insight Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insight Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

