Insights Network Price Tops $0.0191 on Exchanges (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $20,462.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00053077 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $353.39 or 0.00738951 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031773 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037273 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.53 or 0.04666161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a token. Insights Network’s total supply is 283,829,782 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

