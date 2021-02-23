Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC) Shares Gap Down to $105.00

Shares of Inspiration Healthcare Group plc (LON:IHC) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.37), but opened at GBX 101 ($1.32). Inspiration Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 162,723 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 91.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £65.40 million and a P/E ratio of 34.28.

About Inspiration Healthcare Group (LON:IHC)

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices for use in critical care, operating theatre, and home healthcare applications worldwide. The company offers neonatal intensive care products, such as Unique+ CFM, a wireless electroencephalography monitoring device; a nasal continuous positive airway pressure (nCPAP) device for treating infants, as well as a range of breathing circuits under the Inspire nCPAP name; inspiration air/oxygen blenders; and Tecotherm Neo, a servo control device for total body cooling and warming used in initial stabilization of preterm infants.

