INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period Will End on March 2nd (OTCMKTS:INAQU)

INSU Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:INAQU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, March 2nd. INSU Acquisition Corp. II had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

OTCMKTS INAQU opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49. INSU Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $21.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INAQU. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,036,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,071,000.

INSU Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and other business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

