Insured Finance Price Down 33.4% This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001384 BTC on exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.79 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.42 or 0.00468157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00070645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.30 or 0.00079181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 105.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00056439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $235.82 or 0.00487599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00072879 BTC.

Insured Finance’s launch date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,158,724 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

