INT (INT) Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, INT has traded down 29% against the dollar. One INT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and $2.08 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00051393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $325.56 or 0.00689190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00031225 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00037482 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00056800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,024.34 or 0.04285406 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . INT’s official website is intchain.io

INT Coin Trading

INT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

