Intec Pharma (NASDAQ:NTEC) Shares Down 16.3%

Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s stock price dropped 16.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.66 and last traded at $4.89. Approximately 500,692 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,100,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NTEC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Intec Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intec Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intec Pharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intec Pharma by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 533,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 80,967 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intec Pharma during the third quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intec Pharma by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 19,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intec Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Intec Pharma Ltd, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism.

