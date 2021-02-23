Integral Diagnostics Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.31.

Integral Diagnostics Company Profile

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides its services through 64 radiology clinics, including 20 hospital sites.

