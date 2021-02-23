Integral Diagnostics Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06 (ASX:IDX)

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.69, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$3.31.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for Integral Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.