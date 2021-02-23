Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stake Trimmed by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,165,332 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 286,258 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 2.1% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Intel worth $157,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $60.58. 1,098,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,641,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.11. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

