Intellipharmaceutics International (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.16

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPCIF) (TSE:I) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.33. Intellipharmaceutics International shares last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 87,383 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16.

Intellipharmaceutics International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPCIF)

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc, a pharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and manufactures novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs in the United States. It develops various drug delivery systems, product candidates, and a pipeline of products based on its patented Hypermatrix technology in various therapeutic areas, including neurology, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal tract, diabetes, and pain.

