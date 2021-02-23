Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.00

Shares of Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.19), with a volume of 235049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87 ($1.14).

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.09. The company has a market capitalization of £46.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25.

About Intercede Group plc (IGP.L) (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

