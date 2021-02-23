Interface (TILE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Interface to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $731.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.16. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names ; and luxury vinyl tile products.

